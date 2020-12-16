Jackets stolen from Aberdeenshire children’s clothing shop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Several jackets have been taken from a shop in an Aberdeenshire shopping centre.

Daisychain, located in the Westhill Shopping Centre, reported the incident to police.

In an online statement, management from the children’s clothing store said: “A man came into my store and stole eight to 10 Boss jackets before running out.

“We have an image of him on CCTV and the police have been informed.

“If everyone could keep an eye out for anything being sold on let me know, it could be a massive help.

“It’s not about the money, it’s the principle and the fact that my staff came into work today and have been shaken up like that makes me angry.”

Police received a report of a theft from a shop in the Westhill Shopping Centre which happened at around 4.50pm yesterday and inquiries are ongoing.