Obituary: Woodsons of Aberdeen MD and honorary president of Aberdeen and District Beekeepers Association Robert Wood

As the managing director of a marine electronics company started soon after the end of the Second World War and honorary president of the Aberdeen and District Beekeeper’s Association, Robert Wood was rarely idle.

A family man, with a real sense of humour, the founder member of Woodsons of Aberdeen was known across the north-east and further afield through his work and pastimes.

In his spare time Mr Wood, who died on December 5 at the age of 96, enjoyed hiking and playing golf.

Born in Aberdeen, he attended Walker Road Primary and Torry Intermediate before starting work as an apprentice electrician.

He continued his studies at night school until, by the close of the Second World War, he became a fully-fledged electrical engineer.

In 1947, Mr Wood and his brother launched Scottish Marine Radio Products, based at Regent Quay in Aberdeen.

After a successful period selling to local fishermen, the company became Woodsons of Aberdeen and moved into Goval House in Dyce, where it remains to this day.

As well as a dedicated professional, his son Kenneth remembers Mr Wood as a dedicated father, particularly as he was a single parent in an era when that was very unusual, following the death of Kenneth’s mother when he was a child.

Mr Wood’s son said: “My mother died in 1966 and at that time there were not too many single fathers bringing up two children. I was 11 and my sister was 13.

“He did a great job at being a dad. We got to school and we were well-dressed and well-fed.”

Mr Wood would go on to to meet his second wife, Gillian, in the 1970s and the couple married in 2009 at Crathes Castle.

Kenneth added: “He was something else, Dad. A lovely bloke and a real character who was well-liked, with lots of friends.”

Mr Wood died peacefully at Inchmarlo Care Home near Banchory, where he spent his final years having suffered with dementia for the past 10 years.

“The girls up at Inchmarlo thought he was wonderful and he kept his great sense of humour, which was amazing considering that he didn’t know where he was or why he was there,” Kenneth added.

“He was a really funny man, with a sharp wit, and just a lovely guy.”

His death was not related to Covid and due to the pandemic his funeral was private.

Mr Wood is survived by his wife Gillian, his two children Lesley and Kenneth, his grandchildren Rachael, Kelly and Robert, and great-grandchildren Jack, Robert and Charlotte.