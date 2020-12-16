Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
Emergency services called to fire in Insch

by Michelle Henderson
December 16, 2020, 11:30 pm Updated: December 17, 2020, 7:41 am
Appliances from Huntly, Insch and central station in Aberdeen are currently in attendance.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a dwelling fire in a north-east village.

Emergency services received the call at 9.35pm to reports of a property ablaze in Culsalmond, Insch.

Two appliances and an aerial pump from Huntly, Insch and central station in Aberdeen  remain station at the scene.

Crews are currently using one hose reel jet, one main jet and small tools to extinguish the blaze.

The stop message came in 11.21pm.

