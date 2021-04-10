Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east charity is hoping to help fund its lifeline mental health support by inspiring people to take up a new hobby.

Smile Scotland has prepared around 400 lots to go under the hammer at its premises in Oyne at the start of next month.

A mix of DIY tools, gardening equipment and a prized three-wheeled Reliant Robin have all been selected for sale.

Founded in 2014, the charity helps people with mental health difficulties, disabilities or criminal records get back into work or further education and training.

The auction was initially scheduled for December 28, but was put on hold when new Covid measures came into force on Boxing Day.

© Kami Thomson/ DCT Media

Founder and trustee Clive Hampshire said: “We’ve had this sitting and ready to go, and now this will be the first income the auction house has been able to take in for five months.

“Even though we’ve been unable to open the business, we’ve still been working in the background with our mental health clients.

“You can’t just leave people for that length of time, so we’ve been helping them two days a week to keep a routine and some stability so they’re not locked up at home all day.

“It’s about sustaining them into employment and further education.

“We don’t just take them for a few weeks, we have some who’ve been with us for several years and they’re now starting to get ready to go into something else.”

The charity works with its clients to help sell items online, make deliveries and restore old furniture, teaching them useful skills to find employment.

Smile Scotland opened its auction house in Oyne in 2019, as a sister site to its shop in Aberdeen.

It recently relocated its city premises to 613 George Street, to keep a temporary base in Aberdeen while it looks for a permanent new home.

During the pandemic it has hosted a series of virtual auctions and, in September, ran a post-lockdown vintage and antiques fair.

It has also unearthed a number of unusual rarities and curios – including a collection of letters from a former Lord Provost, “the finest piano in Aberdeen” and a 100-year-old university portrait featuring Winston Churchill.

© Kami Thomson/ DCT Media

Mr Hampshire said: “The sale mainly comprises things you’d keep in the garage or the shed for hobbies.

“We’ve got a Henri water fountain which cost more than £2,000 new, garden ornaments and equipment, a variety of tools and a Reliant Robin with a current MOT and galvanised chassis.

“There will also be enamel signs, pictures and automotive memorabilia.”

Lot viewings will be open at the Smile Scotland Auction House in Oyne from 10am-6pm April 26-30.

Doors open at 9am on Saturday, May 1, with the sale beginning at 10am.