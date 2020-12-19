Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pandemic pressures have forced the cancellation of almost 100 operations within the last two weeks in the north-east.

NHS Grampian bosses say a lack of beds and “surge” of winter activity has forced them to take the “last resort” measures in recent days.

Following a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire both entered Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s restrictions last night.

Fears have been raised that, if transmission continues at this rate, the region could be placed under the strictest fourth tier of measures.

Yesterday the Scottish Government announced a further four people had died from Covid-19 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with more than 200 fatalities overall.

An additional 94 new cases were also identified.

More than 50 people are currently in hospital across the north-east receiving treatment for the disease.

This rise in numbers has led to almost 100 operations being cancelled, with around three-quarters based at the region’s largest hospital, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Last night one former medical chief, who now advocates for good patient care, said health bosses have “no option” but to postpone procedures if the service is to avoid being overwhelmed.

Jamie Weir, a retired NHS Grampian board member and spokesman for patient group PACT, said there is little else that can be done to ease the pressures.

“The clinical staff have no option but to go along these lines,” he said.

“We need to make sure the patients with Covid-19 and those in emergencies receive adequate treatment, and that means routine admissions are going to be postponed.”

Prof Weir said, historically, there has been “virtually no flexibility” in the resources available to hospitals.

As a result, wards are becoming overloaded as they try to cope with everyday business while also caring for coronavirus patients.

They are also having to contend with a surge in general illness during the winter, with health boards often outlining “surge” plans months in advance to help them prepare for a potential influx.

Prof Weir added: “The pandemic has shown the resources in place are not really capable of coping with routine work, emergencies and the effects of Covid-19.

“It’s a shortage of resources – beds and all staff at all levels.

“NHS Grampian has always been at the bottom end of staffing levels in comparison to the rest of Scotland.

“So we get to a tipping point where there is no flexibility – no extra room at the inn – to be able to cope with having patients that could maybe have their procedures delayed.

“It’s not good for the patients and it’s not good for the staff who want to get on with what they can, but it’s just not possible.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Since last Tuesday we have cancelled nearly 100 cases across Grampian, most of which are at ARI.

“The majority are due to bed pressures and surge of winter and Covid activity.

“Postponing any procedure is a difficult and last resort decision for us to make and we apologise for any distress caused.”

She added: “We need to ensure the safety of our patients and staff at all times, but coronavirus has added a whole new dimension to this.

“We continue to urge people to stay safe and stay home.”