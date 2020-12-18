Covid outbreak at Inchmarlo House care home beginning to ‘stabilise’ as three more cases confirmed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Covid outbreak at Inchmarlo House care home in Banchory is beginning to stabilise, according to the Incident Management Team.

Another three cases were detected at the Banchory site, meaning the total number now sits at 104.

10 Covid deaths have been reported at Inchmarlo House.

A spokeswoman for the IMT revealed that the outbreak there was “beginning to stabilise”.

She added: “The Aberdeenshire Care Home Oversight Group will continue to work with the home and will undertake support and assurance visits.”

Staff numbers increase at Inchmarlo House

The staff numbers at Inchmarlo House have also increased, with the team almost up to its “full complement”.

A spokeswoman from the home said: “We are pleased that the Inchmarlo House Care Home team is now almost back to its full complement following the tragic circumstances of the Covid-19 outbreak and we continue to support all residents, residents’ families and staff.

“We grieve for those residents we have lost and extend our deepest sympathy to their families and loved ones.

“We are indebted to the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership with whom we have been working in close collaboration throughout, and we are grateful to all those who have worked alongside our own staff for over two weeks.

“We are fortunate that this assistance will continue as we support each other in moving forward.

“We remain committed to providing the high standard of care and friendly atmosphere which has been nurtured over more than three decades, always focusing first and foremost on all those call Inchmarlo House Care Home their home and their workplace.”

There have been three more cases confirmed at Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven.

The total figure there is now 30.

A spokeswoman for the IMT added: “We continue to support the management and staff team at the home to manage the outbreak and ensure the care of residents within the home.”