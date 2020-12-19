Persian cat abandoned in wheelie bin by north-east church finds forever home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cat found abandoned in a bin in Aberdeenshire has found her new forever home – just in time for Christmas.

Lucy, a Persian cat, was found dumped in a wheelie bin outside of Belhelvie Church.

She was found in a box inside the bin at the cemetery back in early September.

She was then relocated to the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for rehabilitation.

Lucy arrived in poor health and with extremely matted fur and required months of close monitoring.

Workers at the rescue hospital also had to shave her fur and remove several of her teeth due to the severity of her dental disease.

Her carers estimated that she is around 16-years-old and lodged an appeal to find her a suitable retirement home last month.

And now, just in time for Christmas, there is a happy outcome for this feline as she moves into her new forever home.

The Scottish SPCA said: “Lucy the Persian cat captured the hearts of people across the country when she was found abandoned in a wheelie bin.

“She was really underweight and her fur was completely matted.

“After months of rehabilitation, grooming and love from the staff at our centre in Aberdeenshire she was finally ready to find a home of her own.

“Lucy’s new owners tell us that she has made their house back in to a home again after their last cat sadly passed away.

“Lucy has already rightfully claimed the sofa!

“We are thrilled that Lucy has now settled into her loving forever home with her amazing new owners in time for a very happy Christmas.”