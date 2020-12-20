Tuesday, December 22nd 2020 Show Links
Fire crews attend blaze at Jubilee Hospital in Huntly

by David McPhee
December 20, 2020, 10:10 pm Updated: December 20, 2020, 11:43 pm
© DC ThomsonLocator of Jubilee Hospital and Huntly Health Centre. Picture by KEVIN EMSLIE
Locator of Jubilee Hospital and Huntly Health Centre. Picture by KEVIN EMSLIE

A fire has broken out at Huntly’s Jubilee Hospital.

Four fire appliances are currently at the scene at Bleachfield Street, Huntly.

It is understood the fire broke out due to a heat patch igniting following some remedial roof work at the hospital.

The call was made to emergency services at 6:30pm.

The community hospital operates under the management of NHS Grampian.

A police spokesman said no injuries had been reported and it was being considered non-suspicious.

