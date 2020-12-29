Bennachie conservation group make online guide full of free, fun winter activities for youngsters

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire conservation charity has put together a free online programme of learning and fun activities for children to keep them entertained in the cold months ahead.

The Bailies of Bennachie group’s new online resource for youngsters has been designed to give families some fun activities to take part in together, and learn all about nature at the same time.

The Jock O’ Bennachie’s guide, named after the famous giant who local folklore says lives on the Aberdeenshire hill, comes with all manner of fun facts and videos about how animals like owls, foxes and hares live during the freezing winters on the hillside.

It also features ideas for activities like building frozen sun-catchers, identifying animals from their tracks, as well as art projects, games and puzzles.

Jock the giant has also starred in previous online resource packs the Bailies group made available for youngsters in summer and autumn.

Margaret Garden, learning officer for the Bailies of Bennachie, said: “There has been a fantastic response to our online learning programme from children, parents and teachers.

“This has been a difficult year for many families and it looks as if the Christmas period will continue to be challenging.

“Many people have found a new appreciation and interest in the natural world.

“We hope people will be able to use these resources over the holidays and they will be an inspiration to wrap up warm and head outside to safely explore and understand more about Bennachie in the process.”

The winter programme also comes packed with advice from the Abereen Mountain Rescue Team about staying safe if visiting Bennachie during the colder months.

Ms Garden added: “Alongside the summer and autumn packages there are now over 200 resources available for children to explore on the website.

“The resources are aimed at families of primary-age children, but can be enjoyed by any age.”

To find out more and read the winter programme, visit www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk