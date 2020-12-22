Highland and Aberdeenshire charities benefit from hotel group’s festive support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charities in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire are being given a share of £200,000 grant support from a leading Scottish hotel group.

The Christmas gift is part of Crerar’s commitment to invest in the communities in which its hotels are located.

The group’s portfolio comprises the Deeside Inn at Ballater, The Glencoe Inn and Gathering, Golf View in Nairn, the Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa at Craignure, the Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa, Inveraray, the Oban Bay Hotel and Thainstone House, Inverurie.

Among the groups receiving support are the Aberdeen Association of Social Service, Aboyne and District Men’s Shed, Able2Adventure at Nethy Bridge, Lochaber Sensory Care, DAY1 Limited in Inverness and Mull Shore and Wood Walk.

Other Scotland-wide charities will also be helped, including the Prince’s Trust, MND Scotland and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, as well as NHS frontline staff.

The group has now awarded £8.5 million in grants to more than 450 organisations in the last decade.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “We are delighted that despite the difficult circumstances created by Covid, Crerar Hotels is still able to support a significant number of charities in 2020.

“We believe this announcement is much-needed good news for our local communities.

“It is our privilege to keep giving something back to them – and particularly in a time which has been so challenging for all.”

Crerar founder Paddy Crerar added: “As ever it is a privilege to be able to help the folk around our hotels.

“In this year when we have seen so much heartache and fear, what we have gifted this Christmas feels like just a teardrop in a torrent. We will do more when we can.”