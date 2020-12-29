Gardening club stalwart David Dolman celebrates 40 years at helm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Dolman sat in the old Ashdale Hall with 23 others in the autumn of 1980, each unaware of the impact they would have on their community for decades to come.

Together on that day they founded Westhill and District Gardening Club – an organisation which has become a mainstay of the area.

In the years since they have helped schools set up green-fingered activities, established a popular garden competition and planted a tree to commemorate the millennium.

And in all this time, Mr Dolman has been a “rock” for members, serving as their secretary for 40 years.

He retired from the role earlier this year due to ill health, and his efforts have now been recognised by his fellow gardeners.

Before Christmas, he was handed a cheque and festive flower arrangement.

His club colleagues also compiled an elaborate photobook, having worked with The P&J archivists at Aberdeen Central Library to pull together newspaper clippings, photographs and members’ memories of years gone by.

Club member Eva Connell said: “In these 40 years the club has only ever had one secretary, David Dolman, and it was with sadness that he retired this year due to ill health.

“David has faithfully served the club and has given freely and unstintingly of his time and talents to the benefit of the club.

“With an almost photographic knowledge of gardening, his background in horticulture, horticultural associations, speakers and events, he has not only been the club’s rock, but also of course, a good friend to everyone who knows him.

“The members are very grateful for his support and friendship.

“David is very much respected and he will be sorely missed.”

In recent months the gardening club was forced to cancel meetings for the first time in its history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically its members gather once a month to hear speakers, watch demonstrations and socialise.

They also organise at least two outings every summer to visit various gardens in the region.

Inter-club quizzes, Christmas floral demonstrations and special guest presentations are also staples of the Westhill and District Gardening Club calendar.

Mrs Connell said: “To celebrate our anniversary members had been planning a meal together at one of the local hostelries and the local library was giving us space to set up a display showing the history of the club.

“But, as with so many plans in this time of restrictions, these celebration will have to wait until we have the all clear for get-togethers.”