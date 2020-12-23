North-east family spreading Christmas joy with Santa farm display

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east family is spreading Christmas cheer to the local community with a festive farm display.

Jenna Ross, 35, and her family from Carskins Farm near Tarland decided to “bring some joy” to the children in the area with a Christmas silage bale Santa Claus.

The family has been supporting the local community since the lockdown in March by creating colourful bale displays to mark the holidays and make people smile.

Earlier this year, they crafted a bale nurse to thank healthcare workers for their hard work and efforts during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Ross said she has received high demand for a similar Santa from the local community, after their success with their latest Hallowing bale display in October.

She said: “It’s Christmas magic – one day there were a spider and a witch, and the next day the kids woke up to find Santa Claus in the field.

“It’s just something to bring joy to the community.

“Many had plans to go away and see family for Christmas, and now a lot of them might be spending the holidays by themselves.

“So with all the doom and gloom at the moment, the haybale Santa is something that has brought a nice smile to everyone’s faces and they are all loving it.

“I hope this brings a lot of Christmas cheer to everybody – to all the children, the local community and to the key workers, who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”