Spectacular aurora photographed shimmering over Tarlair swimming pool near Macduff

An Aberdeenshire photographer has captured the spectacular lightshow of the aurora dancing in the waters of the old Tarlair swimming pool.

Talented snapper Reg Connon, who is retired and drives a school bus part-time, had spent a chilly few hours at the spot near Macduff on Friday evening, when he was preparing to call it quits on his hopes for photographing the Northern Lights and go home.

But soon before he was about to depart, he captured these incredible images of the green lights of the aurora shimmering in the skies above the Moray Firth.

Mr Connon, who has been braving cold winter evenings to photograph the aurora in all of its beauty for two years now, said he was very pleased with how the pictures turned out.

He said: “You can’t see it with your naked eye, you have to know what you’re looking for.

“It’s like a misty cloud in the sky to the eye, so I take a test shot at home, and if I see anything, I head out.

“I was lucky because there was hardly any light pollution, except a wee bit of orange glow from a couple of oil tankers that were sitting out there.

“Some people think you can just walk out the door and see the aurora staring them in the face, but it takes your eyes about 15 to 20 minutes to become accustomed to the low light levels.

“There are a lot of websites you can look up for the best advice on what kind of lenses and cameras to use.”