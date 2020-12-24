PICTURES: Wintry conditions hit the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Residents in the north and north-east were met with wintry conditions this morning.

Met Office warned snow and ice could lead to “difficult driving conditions” on Christmas Eve.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Kami Thomson / DCT Media © Kami Thomson / DCT Media © Kenny Elrick / DCT Media © Kenny Elrick / DCT Media © Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

The yellow warning is in place till 11am and forecasts “widespread icy patches on untreated surfaces, and up to 1 cm of snow below 100m away from the coasts, with 2 to 3 cm between 200 and 300m”.

“Showers will turn less frequent after dawn on Christmas Eve.”

The alert is in place till 11am.

The snow gates at Glens of Foundland in Huntly on the A96 were closed for several hours this morning but have now reopened.

© Traffic Scotland

More to follow.

4.15am 24.12.20 – All is calm, all is brightA white Christmas (eve) around the city❄️🌬 Posted by Rebecca McGregor on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Snow is also affecting roads in the north of Scotland. Bear Scotland said it has 17 gritters out treating routes.

Snow still affecting Northern areas of the #A9 & the #A99 just now – we have 17 gritters out treating routes and dealing with any snow but please #DriveSafe & #TakeCare! pic.twitter.com/QpEm3B2Dkc — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 24, 2020