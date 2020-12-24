Thursday, December 24th 2020 Show Links
PICTURES: Wintry conditions hit the north and north-east

by Cheryl Livingstone
December 24, 2020, 6:15 am Updated: December 24, 2020, 11:49 am

Residents in the north and north-east were met with wintry conditions this morning.

Met Office warned snow and ice could lead to “difficult driving conditions” on Christmas Eve.

© Kami Thomson / DCT MediaSnow gates at Glens of Foundland, Huntly, have been closed.
The yellow warning is in place till 11am and forecasts “widespread icy patches on untreated surfaces, and up to 1 cm of snow below 100m away from the coasts, with 2 to 3 cm between 200 and 300m”.

Snowy conditions on Low Wood Road in Stonehaven

“Showers will turn less frequent after dawn on Christmas Eve.”

The alert is in place till 11am.

The snow gates at Glens of Foundland in Huntly on the A96 were closed for several hours this morning but have now reopened.

© Traffic Scotland
Snow gates at Glens of Foundland, Huntly closed.
Snow in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve. Picture by Erskine Logan
Residents in St Katherines woke up to snow

Snow is also affecting roads in the north of Scotland. Bear Scotland said it has 17 gritters out treating routes.

© Supplied
Willowbank in Wick