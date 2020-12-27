Woman, 38, charged in connection with thefts from north-east homes

A 38-year-old woman has been charged in connection with thefts from north-east homes.
Police said the woman has been charged in connection with sneak-in thefts in Banff.
The incident happened overnight between December 20 and December 21.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in connection with sneak in thefts to homes in #Banff overnight between Sunday, 20…
Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, December 27, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe