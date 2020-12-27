Man, 27, taken to hospital following ‘serious’ assault in north-east town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 27-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a serious assault in a north-east town.

Residents woke up this morning to find Hamilton Road and Moray Road in Fraserburgh cordoned off.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police inquiries are ongoing following a report of a man injured after being seriously assaulted in Fraserburgh on Sunday, December 27.

“The injured 27-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Detectives are carrying out an investigation to establish the exact location and circumstances of this incident.

“Anyone with information should contact Fraserburgh Police Station through 101 quoting reference 0619 of 27 December.”