Walker airlifted to safety after sustaining ankle injury near Peterhead

by Chris MacLennan
December 28, 2020, 5:37 pm Updated: December 28, 2020, 5:45 pm
A female walker was airlifted to hospital after sustaining an ankle injury this afternoon.

The incident occurred near Peterhead shortly after midday.

Aberdeen Coastguard was informed around 12.30pm and began preparing rescue teams, however, they were stood down as an air ambulance was called for.

The casualty was taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

Her condition is not known.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.