North-east snow gate shut as wintry weather sets in

Adverse weather has forced the closure of the Cairn O’Mount snow gate this evening.

The gates on the B974 Bridge of Dye to Fettercairn road has closed due to heavy snowfall in the area.

The closure comes as wintry showers and lying snow was forecast with temperatures close to freezing coming into force.

Latest images show the road completely covered in snow.

It is also understood the A93, A90 and A96 have been affected by the current weather.

An extended weather warning for snow and ice has been raised by the Met Office for tonight across the north and north-east.

A statement by the Met Office said: “Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces during Monday night, especially where showers move well inland.

“Some of the showers will be wintry and could produce 2cm to 5cm lying snow above 250 metres, mostly over the Pennines and North York Moors where up to 10 cm is possible.

“Elsewhere, most places will see little or no snow, but a slight covering of a centimetre or so is possible in a few places.”