North-east snow gates reopen after wintry start to day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The snow gates at the Lecht have reopened after a wintry start to the morning.

The gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road have reopened after adverse weather conditions in the area.

It comes after the Met Office extended a snow and ice weather alert warning of showers, lying snow and freezing temperatures.

Police Scotland can advise that the snow gates on A939 at The Lecht are now open and passable with care. The public are thanked for avoiding the area. Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Motorists have been describing icy road surface conditions across Aberdeen and the north-east.

There has been a report of a lorry stuck on Cuminestown Road in Fyvie where the road has been called “treacherous”.

Sent in by KarenCan you please post urgently,A lorry is stuck on the Fyvie cuminestown Road just out of Fyvie, road is treacherous!!! Posted by My Turriff on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Another online user said the Kemnay to Kintore road was “covered in black ice and slush” and urged road users to pass with care.

People should also take care along the A90 Mintlaw to Aberdeen road.