Teen charged following two-car crash on north-east road

A teenager has been charged following a two-car crash on a north-east road.
The incident occurred around 1.35pm on Monday on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Newmachar.
One woman sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The vehicles involved were a Mini One and a BMW 320.
Police confirmed a 17-year-old male has been charged with alleged road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
The road was closed and reopened around 3pm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe