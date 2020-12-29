Wednesday, December 30th 2020 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Teen charged following two-car crash on north-east road

by Chris MacLennan
December 29, 2020, 3:11 pm Updated: December 29, 2020, 3:33 pm
A teenager has been charged following a two-car crash on a north-east road.

The incident occurred around 1.35pm on Monday on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Newmachar.

One woman sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The vehicles involved were a Mini One and a BMW 320.

Police confirmed a 17-year-old male has been charged with alleged road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The road was closed and reopened around 3pm.