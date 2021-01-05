‘Disgusting’ theft of Alford defibrillator could mean ‘a life could be lost’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A defibrillator set up to help save lives in an Aberdeenshire community has been stolen in what has been called a “disgusting” and “absolutely disgraceful” theft that could result in someone dying.

Police believe the device, used to aid people in cardiac arrest, was taken from the dry ski slope at Greystone Road in Alford between Friday, December 18 and 3pm on Saturday, January 2.

Constable Jordan Scott said: “This is a vital piece of medical equipment and not having it in place puts lives within the local community at risk.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101.”

Robbie Withey, councillor for the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward said: “Right up until the police confirmed it as a theft I was holding out in hope that it was a misunderstanding, it had been removed for maintenance or something.

“I guess I was just hoping that there wouldn’t be someone in the village as disgusting as to steal a defibrillator from the community.

“We’re not talking about something meaningless, they’ve stolen a piece of equipment that is specifically there to save a life in an emergency, what if something unthinkable were to happen whilst its missing, a life could be lost as a result. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

He added: “The police will now be looking for the culprit and I would urge anyone in the community who has any information that might help to contact them.”