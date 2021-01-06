Emergency services called following one-vehicle crash on north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash near Pitmedden.

The incident happened at around 8am this morning on the B900 Newburgh to Pitmedden road.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergencies services are currently in attendance at a crash involving one vehicle on B900 which happened around 8am.”

There are no details of injuries, however, ambulance and fire services are in attendance.