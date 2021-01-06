Emergency services called following one-vehicle crash on north-east road

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash near Pitmedden.
The incident happened at around 8am this morning on the B900 Newburgh to Pitmedden road.
A police spokeswoman said: “Emergencies services are currently in attendance at a crash involving one vehicle on B900 which happened around 8am.”
There are no details of injuries, however, ambulance and fire services are in attendance.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe