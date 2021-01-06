Man’s body found inside caravan following fire near north-east village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 77-year-old man’s body has been found in a caravan following an early morning blaze.

Fire crews were called to tackle a static caravan fire just before 7am in the East Mains of Pitfour area, near Mintlaw.

Three crews working to extinguish the flames, and then found the pensioner inside.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire at a caravan on land in the East Mains of Pitfour area near Mintlaw shortly after 7am on Wednesday, 6 January.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

“The body of a 77-year-old man was found within.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We sent three appliances, one from Peterhead, one from Fraserburgh and one from Maud.”

The fire was out in just over an hour, although crews remained at the scene for some time.

Crews used one hose-reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.