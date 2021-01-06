Two people taken to hospital following one-car crash on A90

Two people have been taken to hospital following a one-car crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road.
Emergency services were called out to the road near the Newburgh junction at about 2.20pm.
A car had crashed off-road on the A90.
Reports of an RTC on A90 around Newburgh Junction.
Our teams are en route to assist Police Scotland#drivesafe @trafficscotland @PolScotRoadsNE @originalfm @AberdeenTravel
— Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) January 6, 2021
An ambulance took two people to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
The road was not blocked, with traffic able to pass by.
A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A90 near the Newburgh junction around 2.20pm on Wednesday, 6 January.
“Two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution. The vehicle is off the road which has not been blocked.”
