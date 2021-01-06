Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
Two people taken to hospital following one-car crash on A90

by David Walker
January 6, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: January 6, 2021, 4:07 pm
Two people have been taken to hospital following a one-car crash on the A90  Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road.

Emergency services were called out to the road near the Newburgh junction at about 2.20pm.

A car had crashed off-road on the A90.

An ambulance took two people to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The road was not blocked, with traffic able to pass by.

A police spokesman said:  “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A90 near the Newburgh junction around 2.20pm on Wednesday, 6 January.

“Two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution. The vehicle is off the road which has not been blocked.”