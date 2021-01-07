Man flown to hospital after tractor crash at a farm near Fyvie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been flown to hospital after a tractor crashed down a hill at a farm near Fyvie.

Police, fire and the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) were called to the south of the village, just off the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road at the Peth of Minnonie bends at about 11.40am.

The tractor had left the road and rolled down an embankment.

Two fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit attended the crash, and used cutting gear to free the man.

No details of his injuries are available, however, he was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

SCAA’s Helimed 79 was called to assist at the scene, flying specialist emergency doctors to the bottom of the slope the tractor had tumbled down.

Access for emergency services had proven difficult given the icy conditions.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at about 11.44am and helped to stabilise a vehicle and used cutting equipment to cut a casualty out of their vehicle.

“We left the scene at 2.24pm.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Officers attended a farm in Turriff at 11.40am following a crash involving a tractor.

“A man was flown to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Once he was freed from the vehicle, SCAA flew the casualty to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary within 15 minutes.