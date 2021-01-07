More than 20 Covid cases linked with Turriff Community Hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 20 staff and patients at Turriff Community Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

Admittance to the hospital has been suspended following the outbreak, with NHS Grampian confirming 23 cases had been identified since December 8.

Both staff and patients have been infected.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “In total 23 Covid-19 cases, associated with Turriff Hospital, have been identified since December 8. Both staff and patients have been affected.

“The facility is currently closed to new admissions. Patients are receiving care as normal.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid called this news “worrying.”

He said: “This is very worrying news, particularly for those working or receiving care in the hospital as well as their family and friends.

“It is clear the virus is now spreading rapidly across the country, and communities like Turriff will be no different.

“This further underlines the need for everybody to abide by the rules and stay at home wherever possible.

“We must do all we can to prevent further spread and get the level of infections back under control.”

Dr Gray’s Hospital

Meanwhile, a ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin was reopened for patients today after an outbreak of Covid.

Ward 5 was closed to new admissions on Sunday evening in a move NHS Grampian described as a “precaution”.

It is understood that some staff have also caught the virus and are currently self-isolating.

NHS Grampian has said a “small number” of cases has been attributed to the cluster.

Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson said: “We are extremely grateful to our wider staff team for their willingness to be flexible and support hospital management as appropriate cover is arranged.

“Covid-19 is present in our community and is circulating widely. Everyone must stick to the current restrictions and play their part in limiting the spread of the virus.”