Fire crews called to tackle blaze in Aberdeenshire takeaway

Firefighters worked through the night to contain a blaze at a north-east kebab shop.

The alarm was raised just before 3am after a fire broke out in Star Pizza and Kebab on Cookston Road in Portlethen.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said two appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive and another two from Altens.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two main jets to extinguish the blaze.

An eyewitness said crews managed to get in after cutting the shutters of the shop.

However, by the time they got them open, the smoke had dwindled and the fire appeared to have extinguished.

The stop message came in at 4.46am and there are no reports of casualties.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Cookston Road in Portlethen at 3am after reports of a fire.

“There were no injuries. Inquiries were carried out and there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.”