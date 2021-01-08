North-east road shuts after frosty weather sets in

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Adverse weather has forced the closure of the Lecht Road this morning.

The snow gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road have been closed between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul due to heavy snow.

ROAD CLOSURE – Police Scotland are advising motorists, that the A939 from Cockbridge to Tomintoul is closed due to adverse weather conditions. Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Latest images also show the gates on the B974 Bridge of Dye to Fettercairn road have also closed with the road covered in snow.

It comes after persistent heavy snow showers were forecasted by the Met Office for the north and the north-east overnight, with temperatures dipping below freezing.

The weather warning for ice and snow has been put in place until noon.

Forecasters last night warned that lows of -15C could grip the country into the small hours, marking the chilliest night since February 2019, as the frozen spell endures.

The wintry weather has also impacted journey times, with Stagecoach’s 201 service unable to operate because of the snow and ice and the Cruden Bay area left without transport after a bus has been reported stuck.

due to road conditions the 63 service wont be serving cruden bay at the moment it will go along the A90 take the slip road for Newburgh and go down school hill road and then resume normal route — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) January 8, 2021

Road users are also reporting”extremely icy” conditions on Turriff roads and cars “sliding” in Aberchirder.

As a result, lorries have been seen stuck trying to get up from the A947 to the industrial estate on Broomhill road.

From Graham Deveron Road in Turriff is very icy this morning with cars and lorries getting stuckFrom Nathan at 5:30, a… Posted by My Turriff on Thursday, January 7, 2021

There was also mention of a car coming off the road on the Woggle Road between Blackburn and Westhill.

Driving conditions across the North East are challenging this morning following heavy overnight snow. Motorists are reminded to allow extra time for their journeys, to drive according to the conditions & ensure windows and lights are clear of snow & ice before setting off. pic.twitter.com/avLL5FVX8M — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 8, 2021

Schools across the north-east have reported issues with transport, with some opening slightly later to allow safe travel.

In Aberdeenshire, Auchterless and Daviot schools are closed to pupils as school transport is not operating.

Ellon Academy has had to alter school transport routes with the Watermill Slains bus (NS631H) not operating today.

The Watermill Collieston bus (NS631G) will only operate on main roads before waiting on the A975 as it is unable to get into Collieston.