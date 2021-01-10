Met Office warns of snow for parts of north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A yellow weather warning for snow in parts of the north and north-east has been issued for most of Monday.

Forecasters at the Met Office have warned that snow may fall in areas between 9am and 8pm.

The wintry conditions are not expected to stretch to Aberdeen, however, those living from Altnaharra to Keith may experience some snow showers tomorrow.

The forecaster has warned that some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Residents who are likely to be affected are urged to clear driveways and winterproof bicycles.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning ⚠️ Snow across northern Scotland

09:00 Monday – 20:00 Monday Latest info 👇 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/ydiKCHI09j — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2021

A yellow weather warning for rain across much of the Highlands will be in place from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

Those living between Dingwall and Ullapool are in a unique position as both weather warnings are anticipated to impact this area.

Forecasters said the heavy rain forecasted, coupled with melting snow, is likely to cause flooding.

Those travelling by road have been warned that spray and additional water are likely to add to journey times.

Bus and rail services are also likely to be affected.

The warnings come as temperatures in some areas plummeted to as low as -13c at the weekend.

The winter chill even brought out skaters, ice hockey players and those wishing to sledge in Aberdeen as the city’s Hazlehead Park froze over providing optimal conditions.