News / Aberdeenshire

Health chiefs tackle Covid-19 outbreak at Aberdeenshire sheltered housing complex

by Ana Da Silva
January 12, 2021, 6:19 pm
Health bosses are tackling an outbreak of Covid-19 at a sheltered housing complex in Aberdeenshire.

So far 16 cases of coronavirus have been detected at Dalvenie Gardens on Raemoir Lane in Banchory.

An incident management team, made up of organisations including NHS Grampian and the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), has been set up in a bid to bring the outbreak under control.

A spokeswoman for the incident management team said: “There are 16 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with an outbreak at Dalvenie sheltered housing complex in Banchory.

“We are supporting the staff and management team to manage the outbreak and to continue to care for and support tenants.”

