Lorry and car crash shuts section of A92 near Charleston junction

A section of the A92 Stonehaven to Blackdog road has been shut following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called out to the incident near the Charleston junction at about 10.45am.

They are currently dealing with the crash, with the road southbound shut.

There does not appear to be any serious injuries.

Local diversions are in place, with motorists urged to avoid the area if they can.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 10.45am on Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash involving a lorry and a car on the A92 near the Charleston junction, Aberdeen.”