Artist sought for Gourdon book-swapping project

An artist is being sought to help create a new book-swapping project designed to link the old and modern parts of an Aberdeenshire coastal community.

Funded by developer contributions, Aberdeenshire Council’s new initiative is designed to encourage residents from Gourdon’s harbour, which contains a great deal of older properties and buildings, to better get to know those living in the more recent housing higher up the hill.

The authority is now looking for an artist to create “book swap stations” as part of the project, which will be required to be reflective of Gourdon’s maritime heritage, while also able to withstand challenging coastal weather.

One station will be situated at the primary school and be made in partnership with pupils and staff, and the community council will help the artist make the second station, which will focus on history and tourism.

The deadline for interested artists is January 25, for more information e-mail diane.henderson@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.