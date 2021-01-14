284 new homes recommended for approval just north of Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Plans for almost 300 new homes at the northern border of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen have been recommended for approval.

Kirkwood Homes is currently seeking permission from Aberdeenshire Council to build 284 homes, as well as associated infrastructure at Blackdog, just south-east of the Aberdeen bypass roundabout that links to the A92 Aberdeen to Blackdog road.

The proposed project is within land already allocated for the development of 600 homes.

A total of six objections have been raised against the proposals, with concerns voiced including fears for loss of woodland, impact on protected species, noise pollution, and the need for more housing in the area.

In a report to councillors, officers highlighted that some land on the development site had previously been earmarked for the potential construction of educational or community facilities.

However, the new and revised proposals now seek to build housing in this area.

This change came about after discussions between the developer and the council’s education and children’s services, who confirmed that a school would “no longer be pursued in this location”, but developer contributions would still be sought.

Community facilities are still proposed at the development, “out with the main body of the site”.

Councillors will consider the officer’s recommendation to back the project at next week’s Formartine Area Committee.