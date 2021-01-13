Snow gates on A93 shut due to adverse weather

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Snow gates on the A93 have closed as a result of wintry conditions.

Motorists have been warned that the snow gates at Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee have shut.

Police are advising road users to seek an alternative route as a result.

SNOW GATES CLOSED – A93 at Glenshee. The snow gates on the A93 at Glenshee are now closed. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route. Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

It comes after a snow and ice warning was issued for the north and north-east for the most part of today until 8pm tomorrow.

Latest images of the road show its surface covered in snow.

Heavy snow is expected and possibly cause significant travel disruption.