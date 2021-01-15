North-east road shut as police attend crash

A section of north-east road has been shut this afternoon following a crash.
Police are currently on-scene at the incident on the B9119 at Lumphanan.
It has been closed to all motorists while the crash is dealt with.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Friday, 15 January, officers were called to a report of a road crash at the B9119 Lumphanan.
“Officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”
