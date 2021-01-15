Investigation launched after sudden death of cyclist on north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the sudden death of a cyclist on a north-east road.

Officers were called at 11.25am this morning after a pedal cyclst was found unwell on the B9119 Echt to Tarland road near Lumphanan.

The 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remains shut to allow for investigations to take place.

His next of kin have been made aware, however, formal identification is still to take place.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the Road Policing Unit in North East Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the B9119 this morning around 11am and saw the man.

“He was using a white pedal cycle. The road is still currently closed while we continue our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 1033 of Friday, January 15, 2021.”