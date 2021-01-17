Parliament praise for Cameron, 9, who saved family from house fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A quick-thinking youngster who saved his family home from burning down in a boiler blaze has been praised in parliament.

Cameron Barnes, nine, stayed calm under pressure as he helped his relatives escape their Pitcaple property last April.

He has now been given recognition in the Scottish Parliament for his efforts.

Cameron headed to his kitchen to get breakfast one morning only to find it full of smoke – with flames more than 1.5ft high coming from the boiler.

The cupboard door had burnt through, and flames were climbing up the walls.

But, remembering his fire safety training from Cubs, the 1st Insch Scout Group member sprang into action.

He alerted his parents and sister Hannah, then faced a dilemma when he saw the family’s kittens struggling to breathe in the smoky kitchen.

His time at Cubs told him opening the door would fan the flames and cause the fire to spread even further, instead opting to get help.

Last month the Oyne Primary pupil was awarded the Scout Gilt Cross for his efforts, adding to an accolade from the Scottish Fire And Rescue Service.

And now he has been praised in the Scottish Parliament.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Andrew Burnett asked members to congratulate the youngster, calling him “courageous and inspirational”.

He said: “Cameron showed exceptional bravery during the fire and he deserves great praise for his actions which saved his family and pets.

“This incident also illustrates the importance of the Scouts in delivering key life skills to youngsters like Cameron – their work is extremely valuable to youngsters across the north-east.”