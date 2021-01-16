Man, 45, charged in connection with tools theft from north-east boat

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of tools from a north-east boat.
The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning of January 10, 2021, where the man allegedly stole tools from a boat in Macduff Harbour.
He will appear at Banff Sheriff Court at a later date.
A police statement said: “While we have recovered some of the tools there is a number still outstanding.
“I would urge anyone offered second-hand tools to contact police.”
Those with any information are encouraged to contact police on 101.
