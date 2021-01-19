Aberdeenshire Councils head of finance steps up to lead authorities infrastructure services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Head of finance at Aberdeenshire Council, Alan Wood has been named director of infrastructure services on an interim basis following a recent retirement.

With Stephen Archer stepping down in December, Mr Wood is now responsible for services across Aberdeenshire such as roads and transport, waste, housing and a multitude of other support services.

Mr Wood has served the council since it was formed in 1996, working his way from trainee accountant to head of finance for the region.

Council leader, Andy Kille said: “Under Alan Wood’s leadership, Aberdeenshire Council’s finances have been in very safe hands.

“I have every confidence he will rise to the challenge of this directorate role where he will have the support of all our heads of service and their teams.”

Responsible for the authority’s finances he played a leading role in trying to tackle the shortfall of over £30 million faced by Aberdeenshire Council last year.