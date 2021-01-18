Popular Aberdeenshire walking route could be locked overnight following rise in anti-social behaviour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Aberdeenshire walking route could be locked overnight following a rise in anti-social behaviour.

The Crathes Castle Estate has been a popular escape during lockdown with locals exploring their vast grounds.

It is looked after by the National Trust for Scotland and the estate is open for walks throughout the night and day.

However, in a post published on their Facebook page, the operators revealed that they may have to lock their doors overnight.

This is due to a rise in anti-social behaviour in the car park at the estate, near Banchory in Aberdeenshire.

They urged people to behave themselves when they visit the site.

Their statement read: “Sadly we have had a rise in antisocial behaviour in our car park during the evenings if this doesn’t stop we will have no alternative but to lock the estate overnight.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the estate and hope this message gets out to the few who could spoil things for others.”