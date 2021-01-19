Plans approved for BrewDog’s eco-friendly development

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for a beer giant’s eco-friendly development have been given the go-ahead.

Members of the Formartine Area Committee today discussed Brew Dog’s plans to make its Ellon headquarters more environmentally friendly.

An application was submitted last year looking to make an anaerobic digestion plant, along with a water treatment plant, an energy generation centre and a CO2 recovery plant.

Co-founder of the craft beer company, Martin Dickie told councillors these plans are “pivotal” in their efforts to reduce the amount of carbon produced.

A total of 41 objections were lodged, with concerns including the impact of the development on the countryside, noise, odours and impact on local infrastructure due to more vehicles in the area.

The plans were welcomed by the committee’s chairwoman Isobel Davidson.

She said: “It’s good to see a different approach to disposing waste and it absolutely meets the circular economy and it meets environmental standards.

“I have concerns about the outflow to the Broomies Burn but I’m really interested to hear the brewery is intending to take a lot of the water back in and I understand that will increase over time from learning.

“It’s up to SEPA to monitor and license any waste water coming out of the system so it sounds like everything is in hand to make sure it’s a sustainable system.”

But councillor Gillian Owen proposed a motion to refuse the plans believing the development has an “added negative affects on the residential properties close to the site and using Broomies Burn is not a suitable way to dispose of the discharge.”

This was rejected and the plans were approved as recommended by officers.

Mrs Davidson added: “We understand councillor Owen’s reservations. We have concerns but certainly I’ve been quite assured and SEPA have a job to do make sure there is proper control.”