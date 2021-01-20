Hydrogen bus to feature in north-east museum display

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east museum has taken a “major step forward” after being gifted a new exhibit from Aberdeenshire Council.

Grampian Transport Museum in Alford has taken delivery of a hydrogen-powered bus, and will soon be able to teach audiences how the emerging technology works.

A £19 million scheme to use the green vehicles in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire was launched in 2015.

And in 2019 it was announced the region would be the first in the world to introduce hydrogen-powered double-deckers.

The donation will feature in the museum’s Probing The Future exhibition, which shows visitors how electric and autonomous vehicles work.

Museum curator Mike Ward said: “The emerging technology is quite complex so to have this opportunity to let our visitors understand it is a wonderful addition to our Probing The Future exhibition, which is also helping to fulfil the museum’s important educational role by attracting visits from science students, teachers and schools.”

In order to make “full use” of the opportunity, the museum is hoping to raise around £10,000 to build a new outside display and a “cinema-style” interpretation centre on board the vehicle.

Mr Ward added: “The museum was recently awarded a major grant by Museums And Galleries Scotland to help it through the winter months and become more resilient for the future following the Covid-decimated 2020 season.

“However, those funds are for very specific purposes and cannot be used for this exciting project.

“We are appealing to all our members and supporters to consider donating if they can.”