‘A wonderful husband and father’: Family pay tribute to cyclist who died after taking unwell on north-east road

Police have named the cyclist who died after taking unwell on the B9119 in Lumphanan as Kevin Young.

The 60-year-old’s family paid tribute to the “wonderful husband and father.”

Emergency services were called to the village on Friday afternoon to deal with the incident involving the cyclist.

Mr Young had become unwell while cycling on the B9119, with the road closed off for most of the day while investigations were done.

In a statement released through police, his family paid tribute to him.

It read: “Kevin was a wonderful husband and father with a passion for cycling. We shall miss him forever.

“Many thanks to all the motorists who stopped to help him, the Torphins Practice GPs, ambulance crew, and ARI trauma team.

“We are so grateful for their efforts.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.