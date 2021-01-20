Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Missing Portsoy man traced after multi-agency response

by Chris MacLennan
January 20, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: January 20, 2021, 3:34 pm

A missing Aberdeenshire man has been traced by police following a multi-agency response.

John Day was reported missing from Portsoy earlier this morning.

Macduff lifeboat and coastguard teams from Portsoy, Banff and Buckie were drafted in to help with the search.

The 62-year-old was traced this afternoon safe and well.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.