Missing Portsoy man traced after multi-agency response

A missing Aberdeenshire man has been traced by police following a multi-agency response.
John Day was reported missing from Portsoy earlier this morning.
Macduff lifeboat and coastguard teams from Portsoy, Banff and Buckie were drafted in to help with the search.
The 62-year-old was traced this afternoon safe and well.
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe