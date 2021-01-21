Five north-east rail bridges have ‘similar characteristics’ to one which partially collapsed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five north-east rail bridges share the same characteristics as the one that partially collapsed last week.

Part of a rail bridge between Stonehaven and Montrose gave way, with the rail line remaining shut between the two towns.

Network Rail confirmed they had inspected the five similar bridges since the line was closed last Friday after approximately 80ft of the bridge near Tewel gave way, making the area unsafe for carriages to pass.

The rail operator confirmed the damaged bridge was inspected back in October prior to the reopening of the line following the fatal train derailment, however, its last detailed examination was back in March 2018.

Work is still ongoing to repair the bridge with a replacement bus service in place to ensure commuters can still navigate past the closure period.

The bridge – which was constructed in the 1840s – last had work carried out in 2013 when a metal handrail was installed on the parapet.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “These road closures are part of our routine, pre-planned inspection programme for our bridges.

“We have also been carrying out additional bridge inspections as part of our response to last Friday’s incident.

“We identified five bridges with similar characteristics on the line between Montrose and Aberdeen – along with 21 other arch bridges elsewhere – that have already been inspected as a precaution as a result.

“We are continuing to carry out a range of checks on other structures across the route.”

Further inspections still to be carried out

Several roads in Aberdeenshire will be closed overnight next week to allow their engineers to inspect other rail bridges.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the closures are in the interest of public safety and will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

From 10pm on Monday, the road near Blackhill Railway Bridge, near Drumlithie, will be closed.

A diversion route via unclassified routes either side of Glenbervie Road and Station Road will be put in place in both directions.

A second closure will take place on Tuesday at the Myreside Rail Bridge near Marykirk.

The diversion is via the A937 from South Barns to Balmanno Crossroads and will be in place until 6am on Wednesday.

Aberdeenshire Council has said access for pedestrians and vehicles to affected properties will be maintained whenever possible at both locations.