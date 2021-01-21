Friday, January 22nd 2021 Show Links
HMP Grampian: Police investigating after car is deliberately set alight in prison car park

by David Walker
January 21, 2021, 5:15 pm
Police are investigating after a car was set alight in the car park at HMP Grampian.

Officers were called out to the site on South Road, Peterhead at about 7.50pm on Thursday, January 7.

The car was extensively damaged in the incident, which is thought to have involved a petrol bomb.

No one was injured in the fire.

Police are treating the incident as “wilful”, with inquiries into it continuing.