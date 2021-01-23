£111,000 to improve accessibility to some of Scotland’s favourite paths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s national nature agency is funding almost £111,000 of improvements to some of the country’s most popular walks, including the West Highland Way, after a year of heavy use by Scots enjoying the great outdoors.

Nature Scot, formerly Scottish Natural Heritage, will use the cash to repair, improve and revamp many paths and walkways all across the country.

The projects funded will be designed to improve accessibility to make sure everyone has the same opportunities to explore Scotland’s natural beauty.

The funding will include £26,00 for a community project led by the Helensburgh and District Access Trust, to build a new bridge on the Three Locks Way.

And repairs and improvements to path surfaces on the John Muir Way at Falkirk will also be carried out, with more than £26,000 of funding from the scheme.

Bridget Jones, recreation and paths manager for Nature Scot, said the virus has helped to highlight how vital outdoor access is.

She said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated more than ever before how important a nature-rich environment is for our physical and mental wellbeing.

“It’s encouraging that we have seen an increase in the number of people enjoying the outdoors over the past 12 months but at Nature Scot we want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to access these benefits.

“This funding will improve surfaces, remove barriers and increase access on some of our most popular and scenic paths and trails, making it easier for more people to connect with nature and realise all of the many benefits that can bring.”