Witnesses spotted ‘kidnapped’ police mannequin Alan being put into beige car

A dummy police officer used to deter motorists from speeding through a rural Aberdeenshire village has been “kidnapped”.

The mannequin, known as Allan, formerly stood outside the Braemar youth hostel, reminding people driving into the community from the south on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee Road to slow down and observe the 30mph speed limit.

With his yellow high-visibility jacket, Allan protected children, pensioners and wildlife in the community from dangerously fast drivers.

But over the weekend he was taken from his post and was last seen at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

An appeal to locate the missing bobby by Abyone, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has attracted widespread attention across the UK, and was being highlighted by Sky News and the Belfast Telegraph.

Some members of the community said they saw Allan, who was also popular with the village’s youngsters, being put into a beige-coloured car.

Mrs Blackett, who said Allan was a “gentle soul, never offends anyone and is well-liked here in Braemar”, and asked anyone who knows his current whereabouts to help him get back home.

Mrs Blackett said: “The stretch between Glenshee and Braemar, and between the Castle and the snow gates is sometimes very fast.

“Slowing down doesn’t always happen at the 30mph signs.

“Under normal circumstances, children cross the main road to go to school, and there are tourists wandering around, and also elderly people who live on one side of the village and want to walk to the shops or to church, or just to go for a walk and have to cross the A93.”

She added: “Whoever has kidnapped him, please give him back.”