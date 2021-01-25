800 small businesses across Aberdeenshire could benefit from up to £2,000 grants to help deal with virus impact

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Up to 800 small businesses across Aberdeenshire will be able to benefit from grants of up to £2,000 if they have not received any financial help to combat the impact of the pandemic since October 2020.

The Discretionary Fund is being distributed to local councils across Scotland to help companies where it is considered necessary or justified, in order to help mitigate the short-term challenges brought about by the rules and regulations introduced since October to control Covid spread.

The council has already paid out 600 grants worth £1.2 million through the Strategic Framework Business Support Fund.

Belinda Miller, head of economic development and protective services for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We don’t want any firms to miss out on any financial support that is available to them, and we encourage businesses to visit our website and look at the criteria to see if they qualify for either of these grants.

“Please be assured that we have a dedicated team of staff working to process applications as quickly as possible and we would ask for your understanding if there is a small delay in receiving your grant.”

To find out more visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk