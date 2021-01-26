Something went wrong - please try again later.

His wife tenderly jokes she never needed to use Google as he was a “walking encyclopedia” who had a ready answer for every question.

A “brilliant” man of many interests, Howard Young was a fervent reader with curiosity about the world and all its wonders – from obscure travel destinations to historical cathedrals and maps.

His calling, however, was surgery.

Mr Young, who has recently died aged 75, was a distinguished and well-known ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialist, serving patients across the north and north-east, as well as Hong Kong and Singapore.

A career in medicine beckoned from an early age and he attended Newcastle University Medical School, where he was awarded Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees.

After graduating in 1968, he chose early training posts in pathology, plastic surgery and neurosurgery.

His dedication and desire to help people led him to a junior post in ENT surgery at the Royal ENT Hospital in London and a further fellowship at the Royal College of Surgeons.

In 1978, Mr Young was appointed as a consultant ENT specialist to Grampian Health Board in Aberdeen, where he provided surgical treatment for nearly 30 years.

The crowning achievement of his long professional career was being made president of the Scottish ear, nose and throat society upon his retirement in 2006.

Born and raised in a house overlooking the Swinton Park Golf Club in Manchester, it was only natural he also grew to be a passionate golf player.

With over 40 years of membership at the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, Mr Young always found time to fit in a game with fellow doctors and others after clinics.

‘Loved and adored by everybody’

Among friends and family, he was known as “the most kind and interesting person”, who approached everybody with a smile and an open heart.

Described as “genuine, honourable and funny”, Mr Young was always the “life of the party” and stood out from the crowd with his great stories and “exceptional” taste in clothing.

His life companion, Louise Young, said: “Howard had the most wonderful life and was spoiled by everybody around him, because everybody adored him.

“He was not only the cleverest person I know, but a very funny guy – always there with a good pun and a great story to tell.

“I don’t think there was a person in the world who didn’t love him.

“He loved his job and helping and caring for people was his life’s purpose.”

Howard was my best friend and the love of my life” – Louise Young

Louise and Howard had been inseparable ever since they met in 1982.

Their shared love for travelling took them all over the world, with Mr Young marking every conquered destination with a fridge magnet – a collection that now helps recall a great many of cherished memories.

The couple were married on November 23 in their home after Mr Young was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier in the month.

Mr Young died on Christmas Day with his wife and their two cats, Mungo and Rory, at his side.